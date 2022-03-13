Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.07 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $83.07 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,445,826 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

