Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.81 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.