Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.60 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.