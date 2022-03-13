Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 915 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in iRobot by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in iRobot by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

