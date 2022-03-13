Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

