Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

