Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.