Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,204. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

