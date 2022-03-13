FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FATBB stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.