Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Fathom has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

