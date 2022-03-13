FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,292,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

