Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.47 or 0.06567673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.07 or 0.99999904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

