Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,000 ($26.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.26).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.52) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,480 ($19.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,370.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.