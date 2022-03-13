Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42.

