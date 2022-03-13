Financial Contrast: CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novus Capital Co. II and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 1 6 0 2.63

CAE has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential upside of 71.95%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 3.40 -$35.77 million $0.28 86.64

Novus Capital Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats Novus Capital Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Capital Co. II (Get Rating)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

