First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

