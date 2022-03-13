First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 221,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 83,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

