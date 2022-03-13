First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.
FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.