First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

