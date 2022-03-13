First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cummins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

