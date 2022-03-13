First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

