First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

