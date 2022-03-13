First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.