First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
