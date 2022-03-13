First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 126,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

IFV opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

