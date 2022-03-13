First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,923. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.