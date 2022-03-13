First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,923. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $5,540,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $3,264,000.

