First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

