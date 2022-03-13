FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $31,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 175,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

