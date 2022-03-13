Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

