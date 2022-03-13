Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CAO Sells $39,028.00 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FSR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fisker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

