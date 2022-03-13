Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 106,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

