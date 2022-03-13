FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

