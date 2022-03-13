Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of FL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 2,461,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

