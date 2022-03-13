ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $30.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 632,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

