Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FSUGY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

