Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FSUGY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.
