FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $55.05 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

