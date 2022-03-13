FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

