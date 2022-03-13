FourThought Financial LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

