FourThought Financial LLC Has $55,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

PRI stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

