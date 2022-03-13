Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.