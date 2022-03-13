Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.