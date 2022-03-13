Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given a $174.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a $174.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $115.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.