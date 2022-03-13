Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 897,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

