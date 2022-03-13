Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

