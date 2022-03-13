Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.