Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 60.9% in February

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 3,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,849. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

