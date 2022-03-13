FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HERA stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after buying an additional 1,214,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

