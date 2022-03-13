Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Funko by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.