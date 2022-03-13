FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day moving average is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.