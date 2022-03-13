FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Raised by Analyst

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day moving average is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
