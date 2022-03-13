Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.53 on Friday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

