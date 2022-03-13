Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

